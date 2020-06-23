'Lucifer' Gets Renewed for Season 6, Will Not End After 5 Seasons as Planned

Lucifer made a deal with the Devil! The Netflix series starring Tom Ellis and Lauren German is being renewed for a sixth season after it was previously announced that the show's fifth season would be its last.

Lucifer's official social media account shared the exciting news with fans on Tuesday, writing, "the devil made us do it. #lucifer will return for a sixth and final season. like, FINAL final."

The show originally premiered on Fox in 2016. It stayed on the network for three seasons before Netflix picked up the show's fourth season after it was canceled by Fox.

Season 5 of Lucifer will begin airing on Aug. 21. It is set to be comprised of 16 episodes. No word yet on when filming for the sixth season will start. Many productions have been shut down due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Lucifer follows Lucifer Morningstar (Ellis) aka The Devil, who runs a Los Angeles nightclub, Lux, and consults with Detective Chloe Decker (German) and the LAPD.

It is unclear whether the show plans to address the country's current call for an end to police brutality. Stars and creatives behind other shows including Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Law & Order: SVU have noted that their shows plan to include the Black Lives Matter movement in their plots.

ET's Katie Krause spoke with Lucifer star Lesley-Ann Brandt last month about the possibility of a season 6.

"I do feel like it would be fun to explore, especially where we end off on season 5," Brandt said at the time. "That being said, I feel like our show is peaking and I want us to end on that - pow! That was amazing!"