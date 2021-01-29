Ludacris 'Can't Cook' in Trailer for His Discovery Plus Cooking Special (Exclusive)

Chris “Ludacris” Bridges may be a hip-hop icon, an accomplished actor and a successful restaurateur, but the one thing he can’t do is cook. But that’s all about to change as the rapper prepares to get schooled in all things food in Luda Can’t Cook. And only ET has your first look at the discovery+ one-hour special coming in February.

“I absolutely love food and have always appreciated the art of cooking, but I can’t lie -- I have no idea what I’m doing in the kitchen,” Ludacris said in a statement to ET. “I’m on a mission to change that and master one cuisine at a time.”

He added, “It’s going to be delicious.”

In the upcoming special, Ludacris partners with James Beard Award-nominated chef Meherwan Irani to advance his culinary skills by attempting to master one of his favorite cuisines. Irani gives the rapper a master class in Indian cuisine, teaching him everything from layering spices to making curry while chef Aarti Sequeira swings by to offer some advice.

Discovery+

In the end, Ludacris’ lessons learned will be put to the ultimate test when he has to cook and serve a menu of Indian dishes to his mother, Roberta, and other VIP guests.

The rapper’s new special is just the latest celebrity at-home cooking program to debut over the past year. It follows Selena + Chef on HBO Max as well as the Emmy-nominated Food Network original, Amy Schumer Learns to Cook. An uncensored version of the latter is also streaming on discovery+.

Luda Can’t Cook premieres Thursday, Feb. 25 on discovery+.