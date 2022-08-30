Luke Bell, Country Singer, Found Dead at 32 Over a Week After Being Reported Missing

Luke Bell has died. One week after the rising country star was reported missing, the Tucson Police Department confirms to ET that he was found dead in Arizona. He was 32.

"He was found in the 5500 block of E. Grant Road in Midtown Tucson," the police department tells ET. "The investigation is on-going at the moment."

The Tucson Police Department told The New York Post that Bell was found on Aug. 29, near where he had been reported missing on Aug. 20.

Matt Kinman, Bell's friend and a fellow musician, first confirmed the news to Saving Country Music. Kinman told the outlet that Bell's "mental state took a turn for the worse" recently, amid his late friend's battle with bipolar disorder.

Bell released his debut album Don't Mind if I Do in 2014. He signed with Thirty Tigers in 2016 and went on to release his self-titled album later that year. Bell released his latest single, "Jealous Guy," in Jan. 2021.