Luke Bryan Reveals Advice Katy Perry Gave Him Ahead of His Vegas Residency (Exclusive)

Luke Bryan is getting advice from special sources ahead of his Las Vegas residency. ET's Rachel Smith spoke with the 45-year-old country star ahead of his residency at Resorts World Las Vegas, and Bryan revealed that his fellow American Idol judges, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, offered up some words of wisdom to him before the start of his shows.

"Katy, I’ve been talking to her... She said, 'It's just a big, big stage,'" Bryan said of Perry's advice, after she had her Play residency at the same venue last year.

While Bryan appreciates the heads up about the stage size, his turn at Resorts World Las Vegas will be much different than Perry's, which he classified as more "theatrical."

"I don’t take myself very seriously, to just stand there and try to be real theatrical," he explained. "I wanna be energetic. [I want to put on a] rockin' show where people are just having fun. I want moments where I interact with the crowd too."

Richie, who's in the midst of his Lionel Richie: Back to Las Vegas! residency at the the Wynn Las Vegas, has given Bryan "a lot of advice" too.

"We were on [the American Idol] set and I’m like, 'Man, I’m worried about this Vegas thing,'" Bryan recalled. "... Lionel said, 'You’ll be all right, little buddy.'"

As for if his American Idol co-stars may appear as special guests during his shows, Bryan admitted, "I hope that Katy and I and Lionel's world intersect where we can get on the stage with one another."

If it's not Perry and Richie that stop by, Bryan noted, "With so many artists and singers that come through, I mean, there’s no telling" who could appear.

He even jokingly warned his famous pals, "Whenever they’re in town, they better not call me and tell me they’re in town, 'cause I’m going to give them an ultimatum to come by here and get on stage with me."

When it comes to what fans can expect from Bryan's show, the country singer gushed over the "big, brand new, amazing, state-of-the-art theater" and its "impressive" video panels that "truly blow your mind."

"We've been rehearsing all week. We came in with a lot of anxieties about [not being able to] rehearse with all of this in Nashville or off site. We really had to build it quickly, but we've been building it via emails," he said. "... We knew there was still a lot to tinker with and blocking, but at our first run through yesterday, we were like, 'We've got a show. This is going to be amazing.'"

"The most critical thing in entertainment is walking out there and being confident and knowing you got the show handled, and we've got that handled," Bryan added. "We're going to have a great time."

Luke Bryan's residency at Resorts World Las Vegas begins Feb. 11.