Lululemon Warehouse Sale 2020: The Best Items Under $100

The Lululemon online warehouse sale just kicked off, and we've rounded up the best deals under $100 for women and men.

In case you missed it: The trendy activewear retailer's major online sale is dropping new markdowns and deep discounts every day, now through July 13. Among the wide variety of products on sale are running leggings, tank tops, sports bras, bags, jackets, swimwear and more.

If you're familiar with the "We Made Too Much" section on Lululemon's site, the current sale's offerings are similar in range and price. Choose from stylish pieces designed for yoga, running, training and (of course) lounging. These discounted items are final sale.

Ahead, shop eight under-$100 items we're loving at the Lululemon sale.