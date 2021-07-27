Lydia Jacoby, 17-Year-Old U.S. Swimmer, Wins Olympic Gold Wearing Her Pink Childhood Goggles

Lydia Jacoby is a gold medalist! The 17-year-old American won the gold in the 100-meter breaststroke on Monday, and she did so with the help of a childhood item.

Prior to Jacoby's race, former Olympic swimmer Jessica Hardy took to Twitter to cheer on her fellow American, revealing a fun tidbit in the process.

"Pink goggle watch! Help me cheer on Lydia Jacoby in tonight’s 100 breaststroke final" Hardy wrote. "Met this girl hosting a clinic at her home pool in Alaska five years ago and she’s still racing in my goggles since. Go get em Lydia. Proud of you no matter what happens!"

Pink goggle watch! ⚠️ Help me cheer on Lydia Jacoby in tonight’s 100 breaststroke final 7:17PM PST. Met this girl hosting a clinic at her home pool in Alaska 5 years ago & she’s still racing in my goggles since. Go get em Lydia 💪🏼🇺🇸💕 proud of you no matter what happens! pic.twitter.com/yI0W262O2i — Jessica Hardy Meichtry (@swimhardy) July 26, 2021

Indeed, during her race Jacoby could be seen in those same pink goggles. The teen, who was the first person from Alaska to make the U.S. swim team, earned the win in that childhood item, besting American Lilly King, who won gold in the event at the Rio Games in 2016.

This time around, 24-year-old King earned bronze, behind silver medalist Tatjana Schoenmaker of South Africa.

"I definitely stressed myself out yesterday, so I was just trying to feel good, feel healthy, going into it. I feel like I did that," Jacoby said after her win.

"We love to keep that gold in the USA family," King added. "This kid has had the swim of her life and I am so proud to be her teammate, and proud to get bronze for my country."

Lydia Jacoby and @_king_lil react to their gold and bronze medals in the women's 100m breaststroke. #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/wIEXtFLkMq — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) July 27, 2021

