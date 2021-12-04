Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song Welcome First Child

Congrats are in order for Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song!

ET has learned that the two welcomed their first child together, a son named Dakota, last week. According to Esquire, who was first to report the news, Dakota Song Culkin was named in honor of Culkin’s sister, Dakota, who died in 2008. The baby was born Monday, April 5 at 1:10 p.m. in Los Angeles, weighing 6 pounds, 14 ounces, and Culkin and Song are "overjoyed" with happiness.

Culkin, 40, and Song, 33, worked together on the set of Changeland in Thailand, and have been together for nearly four years now. Culkin first spoke about his desire to have kids with the former Disney star someday in an interview on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast back in August 2018.

"I'm gonna make some babies," Culkin said, when asked if he wants children. "This one's a good one, so I'm probably going to put some babies in her in a little bit. I mean, we've definitely been practicing."

"This one, I'm going to have some pretty babies. She's Asian, so I'm gonna have tiny, little Asian babies. It's going to be adorable -- a bunch of Sean Lennons running around the house, that's what I'm looking for," he added, referencing the son of the late John Lennon and Yoko Ono.

