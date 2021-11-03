Macaulay Culkin Walks the Runway at the Gucci Love Parade -- See His Model Look

Turns out, Kevin McCallister knows how to work a runway! Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin showed off his impressive modeling skills on Tuesday when he walked in the Gucci Love Parade show in Los Angeles, California.

Culkin sported orange shades, a Hawaiian-print shirt, a shiny printed jacket, wide-legged khaki pants and studded black shoes. The 41-year-old actor looked completely at ease on the catwalk, with his hands in his pockets.

Taylor Hill/Wireimage

Culkin wasn't the only star to hit the runway. Jodie Turner-Smith also wowed in a large red-and-green furry coat with turquoise shades, while Jared Leto donned a gray blazer with white lace-up pants. Phoebe Bridgers wore a black dress coat with alligator-printed boots, and Australian actor Kodi Smit-McPhee rocked a bold green-and-brown three-piece suit with a '70s pattern.

Taylor Hill/WireImage

Taylor Hill/WireImage

There were also plenty of stars in attendance at the event including Lizzo, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Gwyneth Paltrow, Dakota Johnson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade, James Corden, Vanessa Bryant, Diane Keaton, Olivia Wilde, Salma Hayek, and Serena Williams.

In addition to adding model to his resumé, Culkin also became a first-time dad this past spring. Watch the clip below for more.