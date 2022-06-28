Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Set the Record Straight on Whether They're Married (Exclusive)

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox have had fans wondering if they secretly tied the knot. The speculation comes after the 32-year-old musician referred to the 36-year-old actress as his "wife" during his performance at the Billboard Music Awards in May. He furthered fueled the marriage rumors when he once again gave Fox that title in his new Hulu documentary, Machine Gun Kelly's Life In Pink, and now the couple is setting the record straight on their relationship status.

ET's Rachel Smith caught up with MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, on the red carpet at the premiere of his documentary on Monday, where he explained that calling Fox his wife is just a sign of respect.

"I think when I speak about terminology — it never felt like my girlfriend," he shared. "It feels too adolescent for the depth of our relationship."

Fox shared a similar sentiment when she crashed the interview on Monday, sharing that they'll get married when the time is right. "He’s got all the names," she said. "No [we aren't married], we don’t know what’s happening. He’s on tour this year, when it needs to happen the universe will open up and give us the space to do that."

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Jackson Lee/GC Images

Fox wasn't exaggerating when she said that her fiancé has all the names. MGK has been known to refer to her as everything from his "twin flame" to his "ethereal light being" in sweet social media tributes for any given occasion.

While chatting with ET on Monday, Kelly -- who along with Fox was wearing all pink, which he said was inspired by his 12-year-old daughter, Casie's, favorite color -- opened up about how his teenager inspires him.

"I was talking to her last night. She hasn’t seen it yet," he said of the documentary, which Casie has a large part in. "To me she speaks so eloquently and truthfully. She will be a better person than I am. She will learn from the things I’ve been through."

MGK and Fox announced their engagement in January. "In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time," Fox penned alongside a video from the moment Kelly popped the question. "Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma."

"Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him," she continued. "And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes…and then we drank each other’s blood. 1.11.22 ✨"

In May, a source told ET the couple is in the "final stages" of wedding planning.

"They want a dark, sexy, very punk rock and glam celebration," the source said. "They're planning things together as one and looking forward to starting a new chapter together and looking forward to what the future brings and spending their lives together. Their relationship is very intense, dark, romantic and sexy and that's how they want their wedding celebration to be."

Machine Gun Kelly's Life in Pink is out on Hulu now.