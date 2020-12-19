Machine Gun Kelly 'Sees Marriage' in His and Megan Fox's Future, Source Says

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's love is "going strong." A source tells ET that the couple "lean on each other emotionally" and that the rapper even "sees marriage" in their future.

"MGK and Megan make each other laugh and that’s a big thing for Megan. They keep each other smiling," the source tells ET. "MGK totally sees marriage in his future with Megan and friends could 100% see them getting engaged within the next year."

However, the source notes, "Megan doesn’t think about getting engaged [or] married and she doesn’t put a timeline in place and it’s not something that really crosses her mind."

Fox and Kelly's connection began when they met on the set of their upcoming movie, Midnight In The Switchgrass, in March. In May, romance rumors circulated after she starred in his "Bloody Valentine" music video and were spotted out and about together. At the time, Fox had separated from husband Brian Austin Green.

"They are going strong, but Megan is the type of person who likes to keep her partners on their toes so one day she can be super hot and another, she can be cold," the source says. "MGK doesn’t mind the back and forth and they’re definitely more ‘on’ than ‘off’ on most days. Megan’s relationship with MGK is healthier than her relationship with Brian was, especially during their last year together."

The source explains that their strong relationship stems from their understanding of one another and "strong connection."

"MGK and Megan lean on each other emotionally and both understand one another because of their strong connection and because they are both parents," the source says. "They both get it and it’s easy for them to empathize with each other whether it’s related to parenthood, their careers, etc. MGK felt like he was going down a bad path before he met Megan and she has really helped him see things in a new light.”

In November, Fox officially filed for divorce from Green, whom she shares three children with. As for her relationship with Green, the source says, "She does what makes her happy in the moment and if the timing is right. Her divorce isn’t a thought either and wouldn’t hold her back from taking next steps with MGK."

"Brian and Megan have both moved on and their children are aware of the situation on both sides and understand that life goes on," the source continues. "Brian and Megan’s relationship is sweet and sour and a bit up and down for the most part, but at the end of the day, they both just want to be happy. Brian and MGK are respectful towards one another and have a mature relationship that is pretty neutral on both sides at this point."

Both Fox and Kelly, meanwhile, have been vocal about their love for one another and their instant chemistry. In an interview with Nylon magazine, the actress described their relationship as a "once in a lifetime thing," noting they have a connection of "mythic proportions."

“Loving him is like being in love with a tsunami or a forest fire,” she gushed. “The intensity of merging with him is just overwhelming, and the threat it poses is so powerful but so beautiful that you have no choice to surrender with reverence and with gratitude.”

