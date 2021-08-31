Machine Gun Kelly Teases Megan Fox Over Her Lock Screen Photo

Machine Gun Kelly is adorably calling out his girlfriend, Megan Fox. On Monday, the 31-year-old musician gave everyone a peek into their playful relationship, as she shared stunning photos of herself going grocery shopping.

Fox Instagrammed glam photos of herself wearing jeans, a neon green bodysuit, heels and a matching denim jacket. She also carried a neon green purse and her phone in her hand.

"This is how I go to Erewhon now," she captioned the photos. "Let's talk about it."

While most of the comments she received revolved around her stunning good looks, Kelly brought attention to her lock screen photo -- which happens to be a picture of him from his GQ photo shoot in July.

"What aisle are you gonna be in? I like your lock screen," he commented.

Last month, 35-year-old Fox talked about her intense connection with her beau and revealed that she made a pros-and-cons list before deciding to date him after they met on the set of their movie, Midnight in the Switchgrass.

"When I met him, I knew instantly that this is a soul I've traveled with before, that this was a soul-mate connection, and that there was a purpose here," she told Who What Wear. "There was my logical brain chiming and being like, 'This will never work for 101 reasons.'"

Meanwhile, Kelly told GQ that he's found happiness and has also learned to be himself since dating Fox. He admitted that prior to meeting her, he was shuffling through a set of personas that never quite fit.

"I still was trying to be somebody else, and now I’m kind of like, 'I’ve found who I am,'" he said. "It took me having a partner to realize that who I am on the red carpet is also who I am in the house now."