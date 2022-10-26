Machine Gun Kelly Wears Latex Corset Look, Attends Time100 Next Gala With a Fiery Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly isn't afraid to go bold when it comes to his fashion. The 32-year-old "Emo Girl" singer hit the red carpet at the Time100 Next Gala in New York City on Tuesday night in an intense latex look.

Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, wore skintight black latex pants, a see-through corset top and black latex sleeves with gloves attached. He put his platinum blonde locks in a high-up top knot.

KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images

Though Kelly walked the carpet alone, he brought his fiancée, Megan Fox, as his date to the soiree. The pair were seen walking to the event together, with the 36-year-old actress wearing a metallic copper-colored strapless gown with a thigh-high slit. She also rocked fiery red hair and a bold merlot-colored lip.

THE HAPA BLONDE/GC Images

In the car after the event, Kelly joked about his look on his Instagram Stories, saying in a video, "Colson Baker, third of my name, true descendant of Norweigan Viking blood, protector of the realm of Cleveland, Ohio, the Blonde Don, Mr. Pink, Rap Jones Jr., Latex Larry."

He jokingly captioned the clip, "My House of the Dragons intro, catch me on season 2."

Fox and Kelly got engaged this past January, and a source recently told ET that the couple are still going strong.

"They are doing so amazing as a couple and they pretty much worship the ground that each other walks on," the source said. "Machine Gun Kelly is so involved with her kids and they absolutely adore him."