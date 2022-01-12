Machine Gun Shares the Special Meaning Behind Megan Fox's Engagement Ring

After less than two years of dating, the musician and the Till Death star are taking the next step in their relationship and becoming husband and wife. In a sweet post, showing off Fox's two-stone engagement ring that includes an emerald and diamond, Kelly shared the special meaning behind the sparkler.

"i know tradition is one ring, but i designed it with Stephen Webster to be two," Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, wrote, before explaining the stones. "the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love."

In the caption, the "Bad Things" singer noted that they fell in love "beneath the same branches" and he "brought her back" to that same place to ask her to marry him. He also noted that he proposed on Jan. 11. Fox, on her end, shared video of the actual proposal.

Following news of their engagement, a source told ET that Fox and Kelly "are so in love and completely enthralled with each other."

The source noted that the pair "have spoken about their future as a couple and about getting engaged for quite some time." "MGK has been telling his friends how Megan is his dream girl and he is always trying to make her happy and do romantic things for her. His proposal plan was no exception and he wanted it to be very special," the source added. "The two of them are so ready and excited to continue their journey as a couple and create more memories together."

Fox and Kelly's connection began when they met on the set of Midnight In The Switchgrass, in March 2020. In May of that year, romance rumors circulated after she starred in his "Bloody Valentine" music video and were spotted out and about together. At the time, Fox had separated from husband Brian Austin Green. She filed for divorce from Green in November 2020, and was finalized in October 2021. Fox and Green share three sons together -- 9-year-old Noah, 7-year-old Bodhi and 5-year-old Journey. Kelly also has a daughter, 12-year-old Casie, from a previous relationship.

Quickly after the two got serious, a source told ET the rapper already saw marriage in their future.

"MGK totally sees marriage in his future with Megan and friends could 100 percent see them getting engaged within the next year," the source said in December 2020.

Over the last years, the soon-to-be-husband-and-wife have been vocal about their love for one another and their instant chemistry. In an interview with Nylon magazine, the actress described their relationship as a "once in a lifetime thing," noting they have a connection of "mythic proportions."

“Loving him is like being in love with a tsunami or a forest fire,” she gushed. “The intensity of merging with him is just overwhelming, and the threat it poses is so powerful but so beautiful that you have no choice to surrender with reverence and with gratitude."

