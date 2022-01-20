Maddie and Tae's Taylor Dye Welcomes First Child Following Month-Long Hospital Stay

Taylor Dye's officially a mom!

The country singer and her husband, songwriter Josh Kerr, announced on Thursday that Dye gave birth three months early to a baby girl, Leighton Grace Kerr. She was born on Monday afternoon and weighed in at two pounds, five ounces. Dye was supposed to give birth in the spring, but despite the early arrival, there's serious positive vibes surrounding baby Leighton.

Dye, one half of country duo Maddie & Tae took to Instagram and shared, "Leighton Grace Kerr, born January 17, 2022 // she's beautiful, strong and everything we have ever dreamed of. she decided to be a Capricorn like her daddy. we already can't wait for the day we get to finally take her home."

Dye and Kerr shared photos of the momentous occasion. In one photo, the proud new parents are seen looking at their baby girl. Another photo shows someone holding Leighton's baby foot.

The news comes a week after Kerr took to Instagram to update fans that Dye had been hospitalized for a month following what should have been a routine checkup at 24 weeks. In that post, Dye and Kerr are both pictured lying down and giving a thumbs up. Kerr said Dye was immediately admitted to the hospital following the checkup, and that they had been there since.

At the time, Kerr hinted Dye would be giving birth sooner than expected.

"Our sweet girl is great," Kerr wrote. "She is just a little more excited than she is ready to be in the world."

Dye and Kerr tied the knot nearly two years ago in an intimate ceremony in Nashville. Dye announced in November she was pregnant and also revealed the sex of the baby.