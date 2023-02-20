Madonna Shares New Photo of Her Face, Says Swelling From Surgery Has Gone Down

Madonna is showing off her new look!

The "Material Girl" took to Twitter to share a photo of herself that appears to have been taken on set. "Look how cute i am now that swelling from surgery has gone down. Lol," she captioned the photo.

Look how cute i am now that swelling from surgery has gone down. Lol 😂 pic.twitter.com/jd8hQyi2Az — Madonna (@Madonna) February 20, 2023

In February, Madonna made a special appearance at the 65th GRAMMY Awards to introduce Kim Petras and Sam Smith ahead of their performance on music's biggest night. However, some viewers decided to take aim at her appearance during the ceremony.

Days later, Madonna addressed her critics in an Instagram post, and shared videos of her fun night out at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

"Instead of focusing on what I said in my speech which was about giving thanks for the fearlessness of artists like Sam and Kim- Many people chose to only talk about Close-up photos of me Taken with a long lens camera By a press photographer that Would distort anyone’s face!!" Madonna said.

The mother of six added, "Once again I am caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny That permeates the world we live in. A world that refuses to celebrate women past the age of 45 And feels the need to punish her If she continues to be strong willed, hard-working and adventurous."

Further commenting on her appearance, Madonna noted, "I have never apologized for any of the creative choices I have made nor the way that I look or dress and I’m not going to start. I have been degraded by the media since the beginning of my career but I understand that this is all a test and I am happy to do the trailblazing so that all the women behind me can have an easier time in the years to come. In the words of Beyoncé, 'You-won’t break my soul.'"

She concluded her post with a message for her haters and another Beyoncé lyric. "I look forward to many more years of subversive behavior -pushing boundaries-Standing up to the patriarchy -and Most of all enjoying my life," she wrote. "Bow down b**ches! 💃🏼🎤💄🎼👠"