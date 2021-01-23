Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Gets an Official Instagram

Welcome to Instagram, Lourdes Leon!

Madonna's 24-year-old daughter got an official account on Friday, and has already amassed over 14,500 (and rising) followers in 13 hours. Leon's avatar is of RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Michelle Visage, who is a huge Madonna fan. Her first post is of a photoshoot she did for the Parade x Juicy Couture collaboration.

The model doesn't follow anyone, but is already replying to fans and getting sassy in the comments section. When one person wrote that they were waiting for her "singing debut," she clapped back, "I'll sing at your funeral."

Another persona wrote, "Not u thirst trapping…what would ur mom think," to which she snapped, "does your mom know u don't wash ur a**."

She also shared a campaign ad for the Stella McCartney and Adidas collaboration directed by Anna Pollack.

Back in November, for Thanksgiving, Madonna posted a video of herself, Lourdes and her five other children; Rocco Ritchie, 20, David Banda, 15, Chifundo "Mercy" James, 14, and twin sisters Stella and Estere, 8.

The following month, the pop icon paid tribute to her kids with her very first tattoo. Madonna's wrist features "LRDMSE," the first letter of each of her kids' names.

For more on Lourdes, see below.