Magnitude 4.2 Earthquake Hits California: Kerry Washington, Khloe Kardashian and More Stars React

A series of earthquakes shook Southern California early Thursday morning, jolting residents from their sleep and onto social media to discuss the rattle.

The largest, a magnitude 4.2 quake, struck the Los Angeles area at 4:29 a.m., spreading across the L.A. Basin area and into Orange County, and being felt most strongly in the epicenter of San Fernando, according to the Los Angeles Times. No damage has been reported.

A number of celebrities immediately took to Twitter to react to the news, including Khloé Kardashian, who wrote, "Oh man!! Wow that felt much bigger than a 4.5 #earthquake. So scary! Sneakers and my flashlight by my bed."

Oh man!! Wow that felt much bigger than a 4.5 #earthquake. So scary! Sneakers and my flashlight by my bed 🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) July 30, 2020

Twitter queen Chrissy Teigen fired off a series of tweets about the quake, sharing things like, "how big was that" to "I peed a little."

"Just realized my first thought was to run to my kids," another tweet read. "I didn't, but it was my first thought and that is so sweet of me."

Queer Eye star Karamo Brown also weighed in, tweeting, "That literally just scared me. My entire house was shaking and my dogs were howling before and while it was happening. I’m awake now! 2020 enough is enough!"

That literally just scared me. My entire house was shaking and my dogs were howling before and while it was happening. I’m awake now! 2020 enough is enough! #earthquake pic.twitter.com/pM32K36T2e — Karamo (@Karamo) July 30, 2020

"My preparedness for an earthquake is the same as the US government for COVID-19. None," singer JoJo joked.

My preparedness for an earthquake is the same as the US government for COVID-19. None. — JoJo. (@iamjojo) July 30, 2020

During her early morning appearance on Good Morning America on Thursday, Kerry Washington (rocking a pair of pajamas) spoke about how she felt the earthquake around the same time her alarm went off.

"I set an alarm to get up and then I set a backup alarm, because I was worried that I might not get up at 4:30," she explained. "And that's when the earthquake came in. I was like, 'I don't remember choosing, like, bed shaking as my backup alarm.' It was terrifying! But everybody else in my house slept through it."

We’re chatting with @kerrywashington about her Emmy nominations, the recent @ScandalABC reunion and her dad’s epic dad jokes 😂 pic.twitter.com/8ACuvbbwG8 — Good Morning America (@GMA) July 30, 2020

Meanwhile, "It Was Good Until It Wasn't" singer Kehlani was completely unbothered. "The way I sleep thru every earthquake what," she tweeted at 7:17 a.m.

the way i sleep thru every earthquake what — Kehlani (@Kehlani) July 30, 2020

See more reactions below:

Me after earthquake:

We have to go back to bed.

My children: pic.twitter.com/D6z3U5qTeO — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) July 30, 2020

Wellllll either there was an earthquake or a ghost just shook tf outta me while I was sleeping — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) July 30, 2020

god after creating that earthquake pic.twitter.com/m0R2Fa3dRU — nope (@LilNasX) July 30, 2020

Holy shit earthquake. That one was... — Oliver Stark (@oliverstarkk) July 30, 2020

If that #earthquake is any clue of what’s next in 2020, I’m done. — marshmello (@marshmellomusic) July 30, 2020

that earthquake just shook me out of a nightmare so thank you — Manny MUA (@MannyMua733) July 30, 2020

What chapter of revelations are we in now? #earthquake — Wells Adams (@WellsAdams) July 30, 2020

It’s 430AM and the entire house just shook. Add earthquake to the 2020 list. — Skylar Astin (@SkylarAstin) July 30, 2020

Now I’m just up. Who’s up with me? #earthquake — Ricki Lake (@RickiLake) July 30, 2020

The most 2020 #earthquake to wake up to. — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) July 30, 2020

*punches air*

*goes back to sleep* #earthquake — Amber Patrice Riley (@MsAmberPRiley) July 30, 2020