‘Maid’ Star Anika Noni Rose Marries Actor Jason Dirden, ‘Euphoria’ Star Colman Domingo Officiates

Surprise! Anikia Noni Rose and Jason Dirden are married. The couple tied the knot in October during a ceremony that included their family and friends at the Paramour Estate in California. According to Brides.com, Rose, 50, and Dirden, 42, got engaged in December 2021, after quietly dating for a few years.

The couple shared with the site that they only had eight weeks to put their ceremony together, after realizing they have a window, in October, after working on separate projects on different coasts.

For her big day, the bride wore a custom gown by London-based designer Gbemi Okunlola of Alonuko Bridal. The Princess and the Frog star walked down the aisle in a gown with an illusion tulle bodice embroidered with thousands of Japanese micro luster beads. Rose’s dress also included handmade organza flowers from her mother’s wedding dress.

Adonye Jaja Photography

Completing her look, the bride wore a pair of Badgley Mischka "Nicolitie" stilettos, and a pair of white gold sapphire and diamond earrings, that she showed off as her hair was swept in an updo.

The groom added to the color, rocking a salmon-hued tuxedo by Wayne Willis of Well Groomed Man.

Adonye Jaja Photography

The ceremony was officiated by Euphoria star Coleman Domingo, who also led the guests in the Electric Slide during the ceremony. For the pair’s first dance, which was choreographed, they danced to a version of Norah Jones' "Come Away With Me," which was re-recorded by Rose as a surprise to her husband.

Adonye Jaja Photography

Adonye Jaja Photography

In addition, the pair told the magazine that family played an important role in their big day. Rose’s cousin baked their wedding cake, Dirden’s mother baked three different types of cookies that were served at the reception, and Rose’s aunt handwrote the place settings.

After planning the ceremony, Rose dished to the publication about how she learned to let go of the control at times during the planning process.

"My grandma always told me, 'Every kick is a boost,'" Rose told Brides. "Things are going to go wrong, but everything that went 'wrong' during our planning was followed by something better. You may find that your 'plan b' couldn’t be more perfect. We sure did."