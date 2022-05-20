Maisie Williams Says She Became 'Best Friends' With Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker at Met Gala

What happens at the Met Gala makes it onto late-night TV! Maisie Williams stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday and dished on how she made some new friends while attending the event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art earlier this month.

"I was at a table with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker," Williams told Fallon, adding that the couple who legally wed earlier this week is fun.

"I need to have an in to the conversation, have something to say, something interesting for them to know," she continued, before revealing how her role in the upcoming show Pistol helped them connect. "But, they did dress up as Sid and Nancy for Halloween two years ago, a year ago. So then my thought was, ‘I’m in a show and Sid and Nancy are in that show and I’m in it too, and so hi!’”

Williams, who was referring Kardashian and Barker's October 2021 couple's costume, said the pair sweetly responded, "Great, yeah, we can’t wait to watch it."

“And that was it. We were best friends," Williams quipped.

Williams rocked a Thom Browne black floor-length skirt, matching bolero, and white corset to the Met Gala which she described to W Magazine as "transparent, tailored, and expressive."

"What drew me in when I first saw this look was the contrast between the feminine structure, but also the powerful volume of it,” she said, adding that the gown was "the perfect blend between masc and femme.”

"The first time she tried it on, the outfit became a source of inspiration," she explained. "When I saw it, the ideas that it then inspired for hair and makeup just started tumbling out of my mind. When you have an outfit that’s so strong, but that’s also so versatile, it gets you excited to think about the full look."

Kardashian and Barker, meanwhile, were also dressed in Thom Browne and wore matching black-and-white ensembles to the event. The duo packed on the PDA as they walked the red carpet and Kardashian later described their outfits in a post on Instagram.

"A massive thank you to @thombrowne for your vision," Kourtney wrote on Instagram. "When I heard that Travis and I were the first couple you had dressed, how important it was to you that our story be told, for us to be an extension of each other, it meant so much to us. I love how I was the deconstructed version of his perfectly polished look. I had all of the elements from his look draped all over me. His pleated skirt, jacket and suit pants were dripping from my skirt."