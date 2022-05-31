Mama June Secretly Marries Boyfriend Justin Stroud

Mama June is married! The 42-year-old reality star tied the knot with Justin Stroud, 34, at a Georgia courthouse on March 23, the Deputy Court Clerk in Wilkinson County confirms to ET. The Sun was the first to report the news.

The pair's nuptials came the same month that they sparked engagement rumors when they were spotted shopping at a jewelry store. When ET's Deidre Behar spoke to Mama June in May, however, she denied that the shopping trip meant an engagement was looming.

"I've had this ring on my hand for nine years. There is no different ring," she told ET. "Kay's is my favorite jewelry store and who knows what the future holds, honestly. So we're going to see."

Mama June/Instagram

At the time of ET's interview, Mama June said that she and Justin met about a year prior after a chance encounter. When they met, Mama June told ET, Justin didn't know about her reality stardom.

"We just started chit-chatting, and I started stalking him. Everybody always says he's a clout chaser. F**k, I was chasing him!" Mama June said. "People don't realize [that] when me and Justin first met, I moved in with him, to his home. We both had our separate homes, but I moved in with him. And no, he's definitely not a clout chaser. He does his own stuff. I do my own stuff, but we do a lot of stuff together."

One thing the pair bonded over is that they're both "in recovery," the Mama June: Road to Redemption star said.

"A lot of people say, 'Well, two in recovery cannot be together.' Well, that's a lie," she said. "We're going to prove that... We've been through hell and back. We've known each other for a year. Most relationships don't go through the obstacles that we have had to go through in the last year, they don't even go through it in the lifetime of their relationship. So I think honestly, that's made us stronger."