Mama June's Husband Justin Says He Might Not Be In Love With Her (Exclusive)

Mama June's happily ever after is playing out on TV, but it's not all rainbows and butterflies. In ET's exclusive clip of Mama June: Road to Redemption, June explains how she's in love with Justin -- but he's not ready to say those three words just yet.

The clip begins with June showing off her and Justin's new trailer home in Georgia, down the street from where daughters Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson and Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon and Pumpkin's husband, Joshua Efird, live. June explains that they're making the move as an attempt to be closer to the girls and show them that she'll be around when they need her.

"I want to show them that I'm established," June tells cameras. "I want them to know I'm here and that I'm going to be here."

As June shows production teams around her new home, a camera person asks if she's "in love" with Justin, to which she smiles and quickly replies, "Yes."

At that moment, Justin enters the room and June tells him she just admitted that she's in love with him. "I don't know," Justin says in response, looking confused. "It's a little too [fast] -- I mean. It's what I've been trying to tell you."

"If I did, I wouldn't tell you right now," Justin explains. "I love you, I've got love for you, but I wouldn't tell you like that. It's been a month. Hell, you might've just reeled me all the way in. You know what I mean?"

Justin ends the conversation by saying, "I gotta go" and giving June a kiss.

June doesn't seem bothered by Justin's comments, and tells cameras she's comfortable in their relationship. "People might think I'm moving too fast," she says. "One, I've known Justin, we were friends, we got to know each other, we both needed a fresh, new start."

"Justin isn't like the other people before him," she continues, explaining she feels like it's an equal relationship. "For once, I'm 1,000% happy. It's really nice."

June and Justin tied the knot in a Georgia courthouse in March.

Mama June: Road to Redemption airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on WEtv.