Mandy Moore and Husband Taylor Goldsmith Release New Song Together

Mandy Moore is a self-proclaimed "die-hard" rom-com fan, and now that fandom is reaching next level status, after she teamed up with her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, for a new track that'll be featured in an Amazon Original film.

Goldsmith's new track, "Finding You Backwards," features his This Is Us star wife, and it was specifically written for the rom-com I Want You Back, starring Charlie Day and Jenny Slate. The film, available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on Feb. 11, pits Day and Slate's characters as strangers who got dumped on the same weekend but later conspire to win their exes back.

Goldsmith and Moore's romantic duet, written and inspired by the film, will be featured in the end credits. The track, out now on Amazon Music, was recorded at Capitol Studios in Los Angeles. Goldsmith co-wrote the song with the film's composer, Siddhartha Khosla. The track features Goldsmith and Moore "channeling the film's heartfelt and charming emotional core."

Following the release of their new collaboration, Moore took to Instagram to express how excited she was about teaming up with her husband for the new project.

She captioned her post in part, "I am a DIE-HARD rom com fan so you can imagine how thrilled I was to sing the end credits song for my friends Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger’s new @amazonstudios film 'I Want You Back.'"

It's been a while since the world's seen Goldsmith and Moore bring their brilliant minds and voices together. Back in 2019, Moore shared details about working with her husband.

"We are collaborating on all aspects of recording and writing," she said at the time of working with her husband and Dawes frontman. "I am the captain of the ship and we are all finding the vocal together. It really feels like this living organism."