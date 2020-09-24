Mandy Moore Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Husband Taylor Goldsmith

Mandy Moore is going to be a mom! The 36-year-old singer took to Instagram on Thursday to announce that she's expecting a baby boy, her first child with her husband, Taylor Goldsmith.

In the stunning black-and-white shots, Moore and Goldsmith are all smiles as he rests his hand on her growing belly.

"Baby Boy Goldsmith coming early 2021 💙," the This Is Us actress captioned the pics.

Goldsmith, of the band Dawes, posted the same pics and caption on his Instagram page.

Moore and Goldsmith tied the knot back in 2018 with an intimate ceremony in their backyard. When she covered Elle Australia shortly after the nuptials, Moore recalled being "completely smitten" with Goldsmith after their first date.

"I completely fell in love with him without having done anything more than given him a hug good night," she said. "I would go through everything that I went through a million times over if it meant landing Taylor in my life again and meeting him."

