Mandy Moore Returns to Filming 'This Is Us' After Giving Birth

Mandy Moore is back on the set of This Is Us after giving birth to her son, August, in February. On Thursday, the 36-year-old actress shared she was back to work, but this time as a new mom.

Moore posted a video of her wearing a mask and getting her hair done on her Instagram Story, captioning it, "Mom is BACK at work!!!" Later, she shared a selfie of her all dressed up as her character, Rebecca, noting that she brought August and her husband, 35-year-old musician Taylor Goldsmith, with her to work.

"Beck is back," she wrote. "So grateful to be able to ease back into this job I love so much (and to be able to bring my sweet baby and hubby with me)."

Moore has been sharing sweet baby pictures with her fans on Instagram. ET recently spoke to her co-star, Milo Ventimiglia, who said Moore sent him updates on baby August while she was on maternity leave.

"She's sent photos and videos and we FaceTimed a couple of times. I've gotten to see Gus sleeping, which is just wonderful," Ventimiglia said. "I've said it so many times, but Mandy and Taylor are just the most lovely people, and the kind of people you want to be parents, raising someone, especially considering what the world is."

"Knowing they're in charge of someone that will make a huge impact, hopefully, in the world, it's exciting. I'm just super excited [to be] supporting the two of them," he continued. "... Whatever the kid needs for the rest of their life, I'll be there."

He also said that despite the huge change in Moore's life, his TV wife was "still the same Mandy" to him.

"As I understand it from other friends who have kids, it's like the second your baby's born your world changes, you are at that point now living for that new life. So I imagine things have changed for Mandy," he said. "But, for me, Mandy's still the same she's always been, a wonderful person. She's always been a wonderful friend. She's always been an incredible talent in front of the camera. For me, I see the same thing, her life is just a lot bigger now with Gus around."