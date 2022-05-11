Mandy Moore Says She Threw Up After Reading Script for Recent 'This Is Us' Episode

Mandy Moore's body couldn't handle the script to the penultimate episode of This Is Us. After reading it, she threw up.

During an appearance on Tuesday's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the 38-year-old actress revealed what her natural reaction was after reading the script that she says not only destroyed her, but will also destroy fans of the hit NBC show. When asked, on a 1 to 10 scale, how emotional the remaining final two shows will be, Moore painted quite the picture.

"I will tell you that the penultimate episode, which airs in like a week, I threw up after I read it," said Moore, prompting Fallon and the crowd to gasp. "And maybe that's just because it's really close to the bone for me. This has been my life for the last six years and it’s like I simultaneously have to say goodbye to the character, to my family and friends on set, and this character’s also coincidentally saying goodbye as well. So there’s a lot wrapped up in it."

Suffice it to say, grab a Kleenex.

"I still think you might need a day off from work, yes," she added. "The finale is a bit more of a hug, a little bit more of levity."

But the penultimate episode? "It destroyed me," she said. "I have a feeling it might destroy people too."

Moore, who plays teen/adult/elder Rebecca Pearson, also revealed that some parts of the last two episodes were actually filmed three years ago, largely in part to the brilliance and vision from the show's creator, Dan Fogelman.

As for any parting gifts with the emotional season wrapping up soon, Moore said she made one last lap in the Pearson house and brought home photos, the Pittsburgh Steelers jersey from the Super Bowl episode as well as her wedding ring.

During the latest episode, titled "Family Meeting," fans see Rebecca's final days and her grappling with the tragic news following Miguel's heartbreaking death, forcing the Big Three -- Kate, Kevin and Randall -- to come to terms with their mother's fate.

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.