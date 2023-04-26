Mandy Moore Shows Off New Bangs and Bold Color With Hair Makeover

Mandy Moore is switching things up. The 39-year-old actress showed off a new look on Tuesday with a fresh haircut and color, teasing that the change had been a long time coming.

The This Is Us alum went for bold, dark chocolate colored locks and chopped quite a bit of length off her ends, adding bangs to complete the style. In one photo from her Instagram carousel, Moore shows a pile of her chopped hair on the floor.

"I’ve been itching for a hair change for a loooooong time and lucky for me, my sweetest @streicherhair was in town and fit me in. Love you, Ash. And never mad at a @cithomps visit too!!" Moore captioned her post.

On her Instagram Stories, Moore joked that her new fringe could be short-lived.

"Bring on the bangs. Until I want to grow them out in a week," she teased.

Mandy Moore / Instagram

Moore's fresh look comes on the heels of her wrapping filming of Peacock's Dr. Death. As ET previously reported, Moore joined the second season of the anthology true-crime series, starring opposite Edgar Ramirez as a celebrated surgeon.

Moore plays Benita Alexander, a reporter "who falls into a whirlwind romance" with Paolo Macchiarini (Ramirez), an Italian surgeon known for his research into regenerative medicine. However, it's not long before Alexander uncovers more about him than she could ever imagine.

According to Peacock, the new season will chronicle the career and downfall of Macchiarini, whose innovative operations earned him the nickname, "Miracle Man." However, when Alexander approaches him for a story, she soon learns how far he will go to protect his secrets while a group of doctors halfway across the world make shocking discoveries of their own that call everything into question.

Earlier this week, Moore celebrated the end of filming by sharing a series of behind-the-scenes snaps from the show's New York City and Barcelona sets.

"I can't believe I had a 6-week-old baby when I started this job," she mused, offering heartfelt thanks to the cast and crew. "What a ride."

Moore also recently celebrated her son, Ozzie's, half birthday. She and husband Taylor Goldsmith welcomed their second child in October.