Marc Pilcher, 'Bridgerton' Hair and Makeup Designer, Dead of COVID One Month After Winning an Emmy

Marc Pilcher has died. The Emmy-winning Department Head Hairstylist on Netflix's Bridgerton died of COVID-19, series star Nicola Coughlan announced Monday on Twitter.

"So heartbroken by the loss of Marc Pilcher, the brilliant and visionary Hair and Makeup designer for Bridgerton Season One," Coughlan wrote. "Marc was so passionate about his work and so tremendously talented. Not even a month ago he won his first Emmy award."

"It’s a tragedy that he’s been taken so young when he had so much yet to do," the actress continued. "Please also use this as a reminder that Covid is still a very real and present danger, please get vaccinated and mask up to protect yourself and others."

Coughlan concluded, "My heart goes out to his friends and family, especially to his wonderful team Lynda [J. Pearce], Lou [Bannell], Adam [James Phillips], Hollie [Williams], Tanya [Couper] and Claire [Matthews]. He loved and cared for you all so much and my heart goes out to you all. Rest in Peace Marc."

The streaming service also reacted to the news, with a spokesperson telling ET, "We are saddened by the loss of Marc Pilcher. A phenomenal talent, his work on Bridgerton season one was unrivaled, and he was a much-loved member of the crew. Our hearts go out to his family and friends at this time."

So heartbroken by the loss of Marc Pilcher, the brilliant and visionary Hair and Makeup designer for Bridgerton Season One.

Marc was so passionate about his work and so tremendously talented. Not even a month ago he won his first Emmy award. pic.twitter.com/xax3BDYuU9 — Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) October 4, 2021

My heart goes out to his friends and family, especially to his wonderful team Lynda, Lou, Adam, Hollie, Tanya and Claire. He loved and cared for you all so much and my heart goes out to you all.



Rest in Peace Marc ❤️ — Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) October 4, 2021

Pilcher's death came just weeks after he won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Period And/Or Character Hairstyling for his work on the Netflix drama.

During his acceptance speech, Pilcher said Bridgerton was "just the most exciting project for me to work on, to create for all of our beautiful cast."

In his last Instagram post, which came on Sept. 12, Pilcher shared more photos from the Emmys.

"So excited and still flying for winning tonight's @televisionacad for best period hairstyling for @bridgertonnetflix," he wrote alongside the pics. "Such an amazing night and all thanks to my team."

Prior to Bridgerton, Pilcher worked on films including Mary Queen of Scots, The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, and Beauty and the Beast, the former of which earned him an Oscar nomination.

His age and vaccination status are currently unknown.