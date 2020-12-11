Maren Morris Pays Tribute to 'Amazing Black Women' in Country Music During 2020 CMA Awards Acceptance Speech

Maren Morris shared her spotlight with some very deserving women at the 2020 CMA Awards on Wednesday. The singer took home the award for Female Vocalist of the Year, and during her acceptance speech, she took a moment to shout out some "amazing black women."

"Oh my god. I love you so much, all the women in this category. I'm really going to try not to curse. I'm sorry... if I do. I'm really not going to," Morris said. "Thank you so much to my team. I have a lot of people to thank, and they're the typical ones that made this dream come true with me, but there are some names in my mind I want to give recognition to, because I'm just a fan of their music, and they're as country as it gets."

"I just want them all to know how much we love them back. And just check out their music after this," she encouraged fans.

Morris listed the names of Linda Martell, Yola, Mickey Guyton, Rissi Palmer, Brittney Spencer and Rhiannon Giddens.

"There are so many amazing Black women that pioneered and continue to pioneer this genre, and I know they're going to come after me, they've come before me, but you've made this genre so, so beautiful," she said. "I hope you know that we see you. Thank you for making me so inspired as a singer in this genre, and this has been just the most magical night. I get to go see my baby after this."

"Thank you country music, this means the world," she concluded. "Thank you!"

Morris took home a collection of awards on Wednesday night, including Single of the Year and Song of the Year for "The Bones."

