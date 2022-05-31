Margaret Qualley Confirms Engagement to Jack Antonoff -- See Her Ring!

Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff are ready for forever! The 27-year-old actress announced her engagement to the 38-year-old songwriter in a sweet Instagram post on Monday.

"Oh I love him!" Qualley captioned a series of pics in which she has her arms draped around Antonoff's neck, showing off her beautiful engagement ring. The post was flooded with well wishes from Qualley's friends and fans, with actress Dianna Agron writing, "CONGRATULATIONS." Qualley also shared the post to her Instagram Stories.

While Antonoff has yet to share the news on his page, he recently shared a rare pic of himself with Qualley in an elevator in April. Qualley snapped the pic in a mirror while the pair stood in an elevator smiling.

The couple first sparked romance rumors in August 2021, but didn't go public with their romance until they stepped out together at the 2022 Critics' Choice Awards. Qualley shared an intimate pic from the couples fashion-forward date night on Instagram at the time.

Qualley was previously linked to Pete Davidson, while Antonoff dated Lena Dunham for five years before announcing their split in January 2018. Dunham's rep, Cindi Berger, confirmed the news to ET at the time, saying that their breakup was "amicable."