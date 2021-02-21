Margaret Qualley Sends Support to FKA Twigs After Her Split From Shia LaBeouf

Margaret Qualley is sharing her support for FKA Twigs. On Saturday, Qualley shared a photo on Instagram of an Elle magazine cover featuring FKA, who came forward with allegations of abuse against Shia LaBeouf in December. "Thank you," Qualley captioned her post.

ET learned in early January that Qualley and LaBeouf had split a few months after they were first spotted together; FKA dated LaBeouf for about a year after they met when she was cast in his 2019 film, Honey Boy.

In her December lawsuit against LaBeouf, FKA accused him of "relentless abuse," including sexual battery, assault and infliction of emotional distress. LaBeouf responded to FKA's claims in emails to The New York Times, writing in part that "many of these allegations are not true."

FKA opened up more about her relationship with LaBeouf on CBS This Morning on Thursday.

After detailing LaBeouf's alleged abuse, FKA said that she hadn't initially planned to file a lawsuit against him. Instead, she first requested that he get help and donate money to an organization like the helpline that had provided her a "real moment of everything changing."

FKA claimed that LaBeouf did not do as she requested, which prompted her to file the lawsuit. After she did so, LaBeouf emailed a statement to The New York Times.

"I'm not in any position to tell anyone how my behavior made them feel. I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations," he wrote in part. "I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I'm ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say."

"I am not cured of my PTSD and alcoholism," he continued, noting that he was in therapy and a sober member of a 12-step program. "But I am committed to doing what I need to do to recover, and I will forever be sorry to the people that I may have harmed along the way."

LaBeouf's statement, FKA said, reminded her "of some of the gaslighting that I experienced when I was with him," where he would take "some of the blame, but not all of it."

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential.