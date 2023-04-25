Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling Bring 'Barbie' Fashion to CinemaCon

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are channeling their Barbie characters! The co-stars stepped out to promote their upcoming film at CinemaCon on Tuesday, and both certainly dressed for the occasion.

Both Robbie and Gosling donned pink for the Las Vegas outing, with the former in a pale pink skirt and crop top set, and the latter rocking a hot pink jacket, which he wore over a T-shirt that read, "From Director Greta Gerwig."

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CinemaCon

Robbie and Gosling looked happy as could be as they posed on the red carpet, before heading inside for the presentation about their film. The pair smiled and laughed onstage, and Gosling even discussed how he got into character to play Ken.

"I have to be honest. Up until this point I only knew Ken from afar. I didn't know Ken from within," he said. "If I'm being honest, I doubted my Ken-ergy. I didn't see it. But Margot and Greta conjured this out of me."

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Robbie and Gosling star in Barbie alongside America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, Emerald Fennell, Alexandra Shipp, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Hari Nef, Ariana Greenblatt, Sharon Rooney, Scott Evans, Rhea Pearlman and Will Ferrell.

Little is known about the plot of the film, and the cast has stayed tight-lipped about what fans can expect.

"I can't tell you anything," Robbie told ET in September. "All I can say is, you're gonna like it!"

Barbie will hit theaters on July 21.