Margot Robbie to Star in a Female-Fronted 'Pirates of the Caribbean' Reboot

Batten down the hatches: The Pirates of the Caribbean cinematic universe is upon us.

Margot Robbie is set to star in a new, female-fronted Pirates of the Caribbean movie, to be scripted by Birds of Prey screenwriter Christina Hodson, ET can confirm.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, who broke the news, the movie won't be a spinoff of the Johnny Depp-starring films about Captain Jack Sparrow and his lot, but a "wholly original story with new characters" inspired by the Disneyland ride itself. (Fans are already speculating that Robbie could play Redd, a wench-turned-pirate from the original attraction.)

This Robbie-starring Pirates film is separate from the reboot reported upon last year, which is in the works from Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin and screenwriter Ted Elliott (who penned the first four films in the franchise). Jerry Bruckheimer is producing both pics.

Depending on when Robbie and Hodson's take arrives, it could be the sixth or seventh film spun from the ride, a franchise launched with 2003's The Curse of the Black Pearl and continued in Dead Man's Chest (2006), At World's End (2007), On Stranger Tides (2011) and Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017).

Which is a lot of Pirates of the Caribbean. But we'd never pass up the chance to watch Margot Robbie force men to walk the plank.