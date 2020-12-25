Mariah Carey, Chrissy Teigen, Eva Longoria and More Stars Show Off Christmas Celebrations

Christmas may look a little different this year, but stars are still spreading holiday cheer. Celebs like Mariah Carey, Chrissy Teigen, Eva Longoria and more took to Instagram to share pics of their at-home holiday celebrations.

As Carey revealed, she started a new holiday tradition with her 9-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe.

"Sitting with Dem Kids by the tree, getting ready to read 'A Snow Globe of Joy' from my memoir together… Starting a new holiday tradition for us.♥️😇🎄🌠🌠," she wrote on Christmas Eve. "Thank you so much to everyone who helped support 'The Meaning of Mariah Carey' My little girl self is grateful...😢🎁 We love and appreciate you so much! Merry Christmas Eve to All! 🐑🎹❄️🎹."

Teigen shared an adorable video of kids Luna, 4, and Miles, 2, meeting Santa on Christmas Eve.

"So pure! merry Christmas Eve. I hope you feel love this holiday season. you should from me! I genuinely love you and I am grateful for you. ❤️🎄❤️🎄❤️," she captioned the sweet clip.

Longoria also gushed over her little one -- 2-year-old son Santiago. "These moments will fill my heart forever 🥰 Love you Santi Bastoni! #MerryChristmas 🎄🎅🏽," the actress wrote alongside a video of her son dancing by the Christmas tree.

See more photos below.