Mariah Carey Gets Help From Her Twins and Dogs in New Version of 'All I Want for Christmas Is You'

The queen of Christmas has officially rung in the holiday! On Tuesday Dec. 21, Mariah Carey shared a video on Instagram of her singing her holiday anthem ,"All I Want for Christmas Is You" with some help from her family.

"All I Want For Christmas Is… 🐶🐶,” the caption read. In the clip, the "Fantasy" songstress rocks a red dress as she walks about to the Christmas tree and sings the first line of the song. Joining in before she can finish are her twins, Monroe and Moroccan, and the two family dogs who howl along with the humans.

In the comments, Carey’s famous friends couldn’t get enough of the video. “YOU!!! So beautiful 😍❤️🎄😍🙏," Kris Jenner wrote. “Love thissss Sis❤️,” actress Holly Robinson Peete added.

"All I Want for Christmas Is You" has once again proved it is the song of the holiday season. This week, the single, which was released in 1994, sits at number one on Billboard’s Hot 100 charts. Carey also celebrated another milestone with the song. In a post on Wednesday, the “Honey” singer sported a silver puffer jacket and a blinged out hat while she posed with a plaque, presented to her by Spotify.

“Thank you @spotify, the #lambily, and everyone who streams this song to add a little bit of festivity to the season! I truly appreciate each and every one of these 1 billion streams! 😘❤️🥳🎄.”

Carey, her 10-year-old twins and her boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka, have kicked off their Christmas holiday in Aspen, Colorado. The songstress shared a video of her and “Dem Kids” celebrating a special tradition. “So we’re about to do an Aspen tradition that we love to do,” she said as she stepped out of the hot tub in a sleek black wetsuit. “And the kids have grown to love it. And we’re going to roll in the snow.”

In the video, Carey and her twins roll around in the snow before running back to the hot tub and jumping in to warm up. In November, Carey spoke to ET about why she goes all out every Christmas.

"In my memoir, I talk about how when I was a little kid, growing up with no money, growing up being mixed, not understanding, having identity issues, and then going through my career and the different things that have happened, that I never even talked about to even some of my best friends," Carey shared of the childhood experiences she detailed in her book, The Meaning of Mariah Carey. "When I wrote about Christmas, I was like, 'Oh wait, I don’t want to bring people down,' 'cause this seemed like depressing stuff that happened."