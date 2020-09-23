Mariah Carey Recalls Not Feeling 'Worthy of Existing' During Conversation With Oprah Winfrey

Mariah Carey is opening up to Oprah Winfrey. On Wednesday, Apple TV+ announced that the 50-year-old singer will be the next guest on Winfrey's show, The Oprah Conversation, and gave fans a peek at the episode with a short trailer.

In the clip, Carey and Winfrey discuss topics ranging from the time the singer was held in the backseat of a police car -- something that Carey says she's "never spoken about" -- to a moment in her life when she didn't feel "worthy of existing."

"I wouldn't have gone here if I hadn't been treated as an ATM machine with a wig on," Carey tells Winfrey in the clip.

While it's unclear from the trailer what specifically Carey is referring to, Winfrey responds, "The loneliness and sadness behind the façade, I now understand it."

The interview will also turn to Carey's romantic past. The "We Belong Together" singer was previously married to Tommy Mottola from 1993 to 1998 and to Nick Cannon from 2008 to 2016. She and Cannon share 9-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe.

"I did feel that I was held captive in that relationship," Carey says of one of her past loves.

In a separate clip of the interview, which aired on Wednesday's episode of the Today show, Carey says that her two kids "help to heal me every day."

"Every time we have a moment that feels real and authentic and genuine, it's them loving me unconditionally," she says, adding that the only other time she's felt unconditional love has been from her "die hard fans."

Carey's appearance on Winfrey's show is in support of the singer's highly-anticipated memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, which is due out Sept. 29.

The Oprah Conversation: Mariah Carey will debut globally Thursday, Sept. 24 on Apple TV+.