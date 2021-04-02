Marilyn Manson's Ex-Wife Dita Von Teese Addresses Abuse Allegations

"I have been processing the news that broke Monday regarding Marilyn Manson," Von Teese, 48, wrote. "To those who have expressed your concerns of my well-being, I appreciate your kindness."

"Please know that the details made public do not match my personal experience during our 7 years together as a couple," she shared. "Had they, I would not have married him."

Von Teese dated Manson for several years before they married in November 2005. She filed for divorce in December 2006, and their divorce was finalized in 2007.

In her statement on Wednesday, Von Teese said she left Manson a year after tying the knot "due to infidelity and drug abuse."

"Abuse of any kind has no place in any relationship. I urge those of you who have incurred abuse to take steps to heal and the strength to fully realize yourself," she continued. "This is my sole statement on this matter. Thank you for respecting this request."

Von Teese's post came hours before the Los Angeles Police Department were called to perform a welfare check on Manson at his home in Studio City, California.

A spokesperson for the LAPD told ET that officers conducted their investigation and there was "no evidence of any trouble."

In an Instagram post on Monday, Wood claimed that Manson, whom she began dating in 2007 and got engaged to in 2010, groomed and abused her during their relationship, which began when she was 19 and he was 38.

"The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson. He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years," Wood claimed. "I was brainwashed and manipulated in submission."

"I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail," she continued. "I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent."

Manson later responded to the allegations and categorically denied claims that he was abusive.

"Obviously my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy," Manson wrote in a statement posted to Instagram. "But these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality. My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners."

"Regardless of how - and why - others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth," he added.

Wood also shared screenshots to her Instagram Story of posts by Manson's other accusers, all of whom said they suffer from PTSD as a result of their alleged experience with the musician. Ashley Walters and Ashley Lindsay Morgan claimed they suffered sleep deprivation, while Sarah McNeilly alleged that Manson "threatened to bash my face in with a baseball bat."

In the wake of Wood's post, many stars took to social media to share their support and solidarity with the actress, including Rose McGowan, Selma Blair, Mara Wilson and Josh Gad, among others.

On Monday, Manson's record label, Loma Vista Recordings, said in a statement that they would no longer work with him. ET has also learned that Shudder, the horror genre streaming platform, has pulled Manson's upcoming episode of their anthology horror series Creepshow.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential.