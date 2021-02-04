Mariska Hargitay and Chris Meloni Celebrate 'Effortless' 'Law & Order' Reunion Event

Benson and Stabler together again, and nothing is right in their world! Mariska Hargitay and Chris Meloni joined forces in an emotional crossover event between Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and the new spinoff, Law & Order: Organized Crime.

Olivia Benson (Hargitay) and Elliot Stabler (Meloni) finally reunited in the two-hour event, which saw the shocking death of Stabler's wife, Kathy (Isabel Gillies), sparking Stabler's quest for justice.

It was the reunion fans had been waiting almost a decade for after Meloni exited SVU nine years ago.

To celebrate the moment, both Meloni and Hargitay posted to Instagram.

Sharing a throwback pic of Stabler and Benson, Meloni wrote, "Together again like it's always been #lawandordersvu #lawandorderorganizedcrime."

Hargitay commented on the post writing, "Effortless."

Margitay also shared a throwback, writing, "So many stories, told step by step, side by side.... with so many stories still waiting to be told. #SVU #OrganizedCrime."

“We just pick it up right where we left off and we’ve said it’s like we don’t have this relationship with anyone else," Meloni previously told ET of working with Hargitay. "It’s unique, it’s full of laughter, she’s full of love. We just kind of fall seamlessly into that place every time we see each other.”