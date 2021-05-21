Mariska Hargitay Hilariously 'Shares' What's in the Letter From Elliot Stabler to Olivia Benson

Mariska Hargitay has got jokes! The 57-year-old Law & Order: SVU star had some fun toying with fans in an Instagram video on Thursday.

She first thanked fans for their support after she shared that she'd sustained multiple leg injuries in a previous post.

"I want you to know I'm fine, I'm fine, I'm fine, no surgery, thank god," she shared.

Hargitay then went on to reference the mysterious letter that Detective Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) wrote to her character, Detective Olivia Benson, on the show, the contents of which have not been revealed.

Hargitay said, "The real reason I wanted to reach out today was because there's been this thing, this issue of the letter, and I feel like it's been going on so long and I know that Chris [Meloni] was going to share with you what was in it, even though it was so private, but here I am today. I just felt that you guys have been such incredible fans and supportive and I wanted to share it with you because I think you deserve to know."

She then pulls out a piece and paper and reads, "Dear Olivia," before some loud construction noise covers up what she claims the letter says.

She concludes, saying, "So, not to be shared, obviously, it's for personal, but thank you and love you guys."

Earlier this week, Meloni posted a similar clip on the set of his spinoff show, Law & Order: Organized Crime.

"About the letter, I'm going to tell you what's in it. What I wrote to her," he began before city noise covers up what he's saying. He later shared a clip of himself laughing in a car, saying, "Don't be mad. Let's be friends. I'm sorry. I really am. I swear."

Hargitay also shared a similar apology video, saying, "Was that horrible? I mean, come on, I couldn't pass it up. I think Chris Meloni is a bad influence on me."

She also promised fans, "We'll let you know what was in that letter," adding, "You probably don't believe me now."