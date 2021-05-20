Mariska Hargitay Says She Suffered Multiple Serious Leg Injuries: 'Listen to Your Body'

Detective Olivia Benson is on the mend! Mariska Hargitay took to Instagram on Wednesday to share details about several recent injuries she sustained.

"#ThatFeelingWhen, you go to the doctor, get an MRI and find out that you have a broken knee, a hairline fracture in your ankle, and a torn ligament," Hargitay captioned the photo of herself in a mask and several leg braces outside of a hospital. "It’s always a good idea to go to the doctor. Immediately."

The 57-year-old Law & Order: SVU star then shared a series of hilarious hashtags, writing, "#ListenToYourBody #TrustTheExperts #StayStrong #InOtherKneeNews #BustingPerpsWithBustedKnees #BraceYourself #NotTheBeesKnees #TheQueenBeesKnees."

She also noted that she's thankfully not going to need surgery for the injuries and clarified that they did not happen while she was at work on her hit detective show.

It's been a busy few months for the actress, whose character recently reunited with her longtime partner, Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni), both on SVU and the new spin-off, Law & Order: Organized Crime.

“I think it's going to require a lot of work, a lot of healing,” Meloni previously told ET of their characters getting their relationship back on track. “It’s a complicated situation, which I think is going to make both series better.”