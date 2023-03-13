Mark Ballas Announces Retirement From 'Dancing With the Stars'

Dancing With the Stars pro Mark Ballas is hanging up his dancing shoes.

The dancer announced during the final stop on the DWTS tour in Las Vegas on Sunday that he will not be returning to the dance competition as a pro. Just last season, Ballas won the season 31 mirrorball trophy with his partner, Charli D'Amelio. It was his first time competing on the series since season 25.

D'Amelio was on hand to help send Ballas off as she joined him for one final dance to wrap up the DWTS tour and his time with the franchise.

"I just want to finish this by saying I've done 20 seasons now. I was 21, 22 and honestly, being able to dance and perform for you fans, you guys are the best fans. Thank you," Ballas told the audience at the final DWTS tour stop. He then mentioned his wife, BC Jean, as well as his mother and father as being present in the audience for his emotional announcement.

"So I just want to finish by saying, this will be the last time you'll see me dance in this capacity. I'm coming to a close tonight. It's going to be my last dance," the 36-year-old dancer-musician announced to audible gasps from the crowd. "I had the best time ever this season and this freestyle was just a great way to finish it off... Charli means the world to me. The D'Amelio family, you guys mean the world to me. Thank you for everything."

Even though Ballas was closing one chapter in his life, he promised this wasn't the last time he'll step out on the dance floor.

"Thank you, guys, for a lifetime of memories," Ballas said, thanking the fans. "I'm not saying this is the end. This is just the last time I will be dancing with a partner and I wanted to finish this with Charli. And I appreciate you guys so much."

He made his DWTS debut in 2007 during season 5 when he was paired with The Cheetah Girls star Sabrina Bryan. Ballas won the mirrorball trophy three times, the first in season 6 with partner Kristi Yamaguchi, the second in season 8 with Shawn Johnson and most recently in season 31 with D'Amelio.

Ballas isn't the only familiar face not returning to DWTS after season 31. Longtime head judge Len Goodman exited to spend more time with family in the U.K. and Cheryl Burke departed the franchise after 26 seasons.

A rep for DWTS declined to comment.