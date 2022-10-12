Martha Stewart Has the Best Reaction to Khloe Kardashian Telling Her About Tristan Thompson's Cheating Scandal

Martha Stewart tells it like it is! On Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, Kris Jenner invites the famed homemaker and businesswoman over to her house to surprise her daughter, Khloe Kardashian.

Kris thinks that buying Khloe a pet peacock like Martha has will cheer her up amid her ongoing drama with her ex, Tristan Thompson. Khloe is shocked to see Martha at her mom's house, and declares in an aside interview, "I love Martha Stewart. I love entertaining. I love organization. I love animals. I love flowers. I love all those things. I also love that Martha's not a snitch and it's like my kinda gal. "

The trio sits down to lunch where Martha asks Khloe about her personal life.

"I don't read and watch all the stuff, so do you have a husband?" the 81-year-old mogul asks Khloe.

"I don't. I just broke up with my daughter's dad," Khloe shares of Tristan. "He had a baby with someone else while we were together. We had to kick him out."

"Oh, that's not nice," Martha replies, causing both Kris and Khloe to burst out laughing.

"It was very naughty," Khloe agrees.

Kris then reveals her plans for getting Khloe a pet peacock, which she is less than thrilled about. Khloe notes that she's been trying to convince her daughter, True, to get a dog, saying that the 4-year-old is afraid of them and likely won't want a "life-sized bird chasing her around."

Khloe and Kris visit a peacock farm, accidentally set one peacock free, and Khloe ultimately lays down the law to her momager.

"You think I want something that's going to peck me to death?" Khloe asks her mom. "That thing's as big as f**king Corey."

Though Khloe doesn't walk away with a peacock, she does get some killer selfies with Kris and Martha.

Khloe's drama with Tristan has been playing out on season 2 of The Kardashians. The premiere episode flashed forward six months to discuss Khloe having her second child via surrogate with Tristan. She says he "encouraged" her to do the embryo transfer just days before the news broke that he had fathered another child with Maralee Nichols while he was still with Khloe. They welcomed their son on July 28.

ET has since learned that that Khloe and Tristan were secretly engaged for months before the scandal broke.

This isn't Martha's only encounter with the Kardashian family. In April, the businesswoman made headlines after she posed with Kim Kardashian and her then-boyfriend, Pete Davidson, at the White House Correspondents Dinner.

The Kardashians streams Thursdays on Hulu.