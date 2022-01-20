Martha Stewart Recalls Dating Anthony Hopkins and Why She Broke up With Him

Martha Stewart and Anthony Hopkins were once a power couple, but she called it off, and it had everything to do with his role in The Silence of the Lambs!

The 80-year-old lifestyle guru appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday and took part in a segment dubbed "Where's the Lie," in which the guest rattles off three noteworthy items about themselves and host Ellen DeGeneres has to guess which of the three nuggets is a lie. The first clue in the second round of the game read on the screen, "I dated Sir Anthony Hopkins but broke up with him because I couldn't stop thinking of him as Hannibal Lecter."

DeGeneres practically blew off that clue, because she couldn't fathom the reason why Stewart would break up with the legendary actor. Much to everyone's surprise, Stewart revealed it was, in fact, true.

"I have a big scary house in Maine that's way by itself on 100 acres in the forest," Stewart explained, "and I couldn't even imagine taking Anthony Hopkins there. I couldn't. All I could think of was him eating, you know ..."

DeGeneres then chimed in, "Wait, did you date him?" Stewart nonchalantly responded, "Yeah." DeGeneres then wanted confirmation, "And you stopped because of that?" Stewart confirmed, "Yeah," prompting the audience to erupt in laughter and applause. It's unclear when Stewart and Hopkins dated.

Hopkins famously played the serial killer who ate his victims in the 1991 horror film, which earned him an Academy Award for Best Actor the following year.

It's also unclear who Stewart's currently dating. While appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen back in December, Stewart revealed she's dating someone but wouldn't divulge a name. She certainly had her pick of the litter, after revealing last April she "got so many proposals and so many propositions" after she posted her pool-side thirst trap.

After ET's Nischelle Turner explained the meaning of "thirst trap" to Stewart, the HGTV star agreed that her pool shot was "definitely a thirst trap."

"I just thought I looked great coming out of the pool," Stewart said of the pic. "My camera came on backwards, you know, selfie mode, and I looked so nice. The sun was on my face. I thought, 'Oh, that looks pretty,' so I took the picture. It looked good."