Mary Cosby Denies Reports She's Leaving 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City'

Mary Cosby is setting the record straight about reports that she's leaving The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City after two seasons. The 49-year-old reality star took to Twitter on Friday to shut down any speculation that she's exiting the Bravo reality show.

"This story is not true!! This is a complete fabrication," she wrote on Friday. "A complete lie! I have not spoke to anyone!!"

Earlier this week, Cosby thanked her followers on Instagram for their support.

"Silence is Enough!" she wrote. "To The Leaders of the world..'My Followers' & New Ones! I Love you! 💖Thank you for your Love#❤️❤️❤️ & Support #love #support #leadership #justice #truth #support #fighterslife #seekgod #loveyouall #🙏#s1."

Last month, a source told ET that Cosby did not show up for the taping of the RHOSLC season 2 reunion and would most likely not appear on any of the new episodes for season 3. Cosby later explained why she didn't participate in the reunion.

"The only thing I have to say about the reunion is I didn't go because it was one-sided," she said during a Twitter Spaces talk, per Crazy About Bravo. "I mean, they told lies, one side of my story, and I was not going to get on the reunion for a four-part reunion and talk about this guy who has passed."

The man Cosby seems to reference is Cameron Williams, who appeared on season 2 of the franchise. According to the other Housewives on the show, Williams, who has since died, claimed that he gave Cosby's church $300,000, after taking out a second mortgage on his home. Cosby's season 2 storyline focused on the rumors surrounding her and the congregation at Faith Temple Church in Salt Lake City, Utah, and her relationship with her husband, Robert Cosby Sr.

With Cosby skipping the reunion taping, she joined the likes of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Adrienne Maloof and Lisa Vanderpump, as well as Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jacqueline Laurita, to pull no-shows at reunions. All three women exited their series after skipping out on their tapings.