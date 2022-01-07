Mary Cosby Is a No-Show to 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Reunion Taping

Mary Cosby will not be a part of the upcoming Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 2 reunion.

A source tells ET that the reality star did not show up for the Bravo show's taping, and might not return for new episodes. While the network does not comment on casting news, it is unlikely Mary will be part of RHOSLC season 3.

With Mary skipping the reunion taping, she joins the likes of Real Housewives of Beverly Hill's Adrienne Maloof and Lisa Vanderpump, as well as Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jacqueline Laurita, to pull no-shows at reunions. All three ladies exited their series after skipping out on these tapings.

Mary's absence comes as she's faced major viewer backlash in recent weeks for racist comments made against new co-star Jennie Nguyen, referencing the Vietnamese reality star's "slanted eyes" and "yellow" skin, as well as imitating Jennie's accent. Speculation her church is a cult has also been a hot topic among fans and castmates; Mary denied these allegations when speaking with ET last year in support of season 1. Mary also did not participate in interviews for the show's second season.

Additionally, a second source tells ET that filming for season 3 of RHOSLC is set to start in the coming weeks so that cameras can follow the lead up to and action behind Jen Shah's legal battle. Her trial is slated for this spring in New York.

On Thursday, Andy Cohen posted a behind-the-scenes Instagram Story, speaking with the ladies who were there, including Jen and Meredith Marks. While viewers do not see them, they can be heard.

Mary, meanwhile, doesn't mind skipping out on group events. Last January, she opened up to ET about why she tended to be missing from major trips with all the ladies, saying, "I feel like if I go in to do an event, or go to do something fun or enjoyable, dinner and vacation, that’s super touchy. I'm gonna go with someone I enjoy, someone that enjoys me. That sounds fun. But to go with this group? Every escape was, like, literally an escape for me. I was like, ahhh! Especially when I didn't have to go to Vegas. I was so happy, I was so relieved, 'cause I didn't wanna be in trouble. I want to abide by the rules, but … no, I didn't feel left out and I was at peace, very happy."

