Matthew Macfadyen Wins His First Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Matthew Macfadyen just scored his first Emmy. The 47-year-old actor came out victorious Monday night at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards after winning in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series category.

The British actor had previously been nominated in the same category back in 2020 for playing Shiv Roy's (Sarah Snook) husband Tom Wambsgans on the hit HBO series, Succession. He thanked the brilliant writing for playing a huge part in his success and also thanked the cast and crew.

"I'm deeply flattered and thrilled to bits," he said. "I must say it really is such a pleasure a a a privilege for me to play this bonkers gift of a role in this wonderful show. My admiration and my gratitude to Jesse Armstrong and his remarkable writing team is boundless. They are truly amazing they just are. Thank you. Our brilliant producers at HBO, my gang of directors, and of course to the most extremely talented and lovely crew and cast."

Macfadyen spoke to ET's Nichelle Turner after his win and said he was "shell shocked" at what had transpired.

"Yeah, a little," he said. "You never expect it'll be you and it's nice. It's a really nice thing. It's very flattering"

The actor opened up about what exactly was running through his mind just moments before the envelope was opened to reveal the winner.

"I was thinking of my kids watching on, family," he said. "And that's when she reads my name out, so that was that. That's what was going through my head, was my children."

The Emmy statue's still new, so forgive him if he doesn't know where he'll store the award.

"We just moved house so I don't know where," he quipped. "We'll find a place."

Macfadyen beat out co-stars Kieran Culkin (Succession) and Nicholas Braun (Succession) as well as Billy Crudup (The Morning Show), Park Hae-soo (Squid Game), John Tuturro (Severance), Christopher Walken (Severance) and Oh Yeong-su (Squid Game).

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards hosted by Kenan Thompson were broadcast live on NBC and Peacock. In the meantime, check out the full winners list and stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete Emmys coverage.