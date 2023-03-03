Matthew McConaughey and Wife Camila Alves on Turbulent Lufthansa Flight That Dropped 4,000 Feet, Share Video

Matthew McConaughey and his wife, Camila Alves, were passengers on a Lufthansa flight Wednesday that experienced severe turbulence, ET has learned.

The actor's wife shared her story on Instagram Thursday.

“On Flight last night, plane dropped almost 4000 feet, 7 people went to the hospital, Everything was flying everywhere. To respect the privacy of those around me that’s all I am showing but the plane was a CHAOS And the turbulence keep on coming,” she said.

She added she was safe and boarded a new flight on Thursday.

Instagram/camilamcconaugh

“I must say everyone @marriottbonvoy by the airport of Washington where we had to divert to and spend the night was so kind! And we made it to the bar with 1 minute before closing…slept well, getting on new flight today, To the journey I continue," she wrote.

Instagram/camilamcconaugh

Alves also shared a video of debris scatted across the inside of flight 469 after pilots were forced to make an emergency landing Wednesday in Washington, D.C. The flight took off from Austin, Texas, and was bound for Germany before the turbulence.

A rep from Lufthansa Airlines tells ET, “Lufthansa flight LH469 on March 1 from Austin, Texas (AUS) to Frankfurt, Germany (FRA) encountered brief but severe turbulence about 90 minutes after takeoff. The Lufthansa flight made an unscheduled landing at Washington Dulles Airport as a precautionary measure. After the Airbus A330-300 landed, affected passengers received medical attention. Lufthansa ground staff at Dulles are currently attending to the well-being of passengers and rebooking them accordingly. The company is currently reviewing the exact situation together with its own staff and with national and international authorities.”

The Lufthansa Airlines rep adds that "seven passengers were taken to local hospitals.”

ET has learned McConaughey and Alves were heading to Germany for work and fortunately their kids were not on the flight.