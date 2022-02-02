Matthew McConaughey Shuts Down Hair Transplant Rumors, Talks Secret to His Luscious Locks

Matthew McConaughey's hair is all his. In an interview with LADBible, the 52-year-old actor shut down rumors that he opted for a hair transplant after suffering from severe hair loss in the '90s.

"You can go back and look at things like The Wedding Planner and those things," he said of his 2001 flick with Jennifer Lopez. "I mean, you'll see, I was losing [hair]. I got a picture, turn of the millennium party in 2000 in Jamaica, I was looking down laughing and there was a baseball-sized bald spot on the top of my head."

After realizing the extent of his hair loss, McConaughey decided to shave his head, because he'd heard that a fresh start could help it regrow. Eventually it did grow back, but not because of any sort of procedure.

"I get this topical ointment and I rub it into my scalp, once a day for 10 minutes," McConaughey explained. "I was fully committed, I was fully committed to it -- no Propecia, no nothing, it was just manual labor. All I can tell you is it came back."

In fact, it came back so much that one doctor ended up taking credit for performing McConaughey's hair transplant at an international hair transplant convention every year, though no such procedure had occurred. Another doctor learned the truth after a chance encounter with McConaughey.

"He goes, 'Can I just look at your hair? Can I just feel it and see?' I said 'Yeah man,'" McConaughey recalled. "He goes 'You don't have transplants.' I said 'That's what I said, of course I don't.' He goes, 'I can't wait to bust this guy's nut next year when he raises his hand.'"

Even without the procedure, McConaughey said he now has "more hair now than I had in 1999."

"The same thing I was rubbing it down with I still do today," he revealed. "I'm not gonna quit to see if like, 'Oh, do I need to do it anymore?'. I'm not taking that chance."