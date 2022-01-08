Mayim Bialik Jokingly Says She Felt the 'Stupidest' While Sitting in the 'Jeopardy!' Writer's Room

Mayim Bialik's sharing the struggles of what it feels like to sit in the Jeopardy! writer's room.

The 46-yer-old actress and guest host of the iconic trivia game show appeared on Kelly Clarkson's eponymous talk show on Friday, and the duo bonded over how the simple notion of watching an episode of Jeopardy! makes them feel "stupid." Clarkson joked getting one answer right would make her feel solid. Bialik then one-upped her.

"If you wanna feel the stupidest, sit in the writer's room," quipped Bialik while also joking about dragging her feet into the writer's room. Bialik, who holds a PhD in neuroscience from UCLA, also shared her experience as guest host.

"It's very fun," said Bialik, who will have a Blossom reunion Sunday on her Call Me Kat season 2 premiere. "I mean, it's very fast-paced. We film five episodes a day. There's someone in my ear telling me things all day, which is its own kind of madness." As for the writers, Bialik couldn't have been more complimentary.

"I don't understand it," said Bialik in astonishment. "I mean, these people have knowledge that is so beautiful."

They dove into topic after Clarkson asked if it was true that Bialik's teenage son, Miles, was the one who encouraged her to guest host. Bialik confirmed it is, adding she then reached out to her agent to make it happen.

The show's currently riding an intense buzz wave, thanks to Amy Schneider's phenomenal run that now includes 28 straight wins and $1,019,600 in total earnings. Schneider becomes the fifth millionaire in show history and only the fourth contestant to do it in regular-season play.