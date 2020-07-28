Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Go Instagram Official

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have hit a milestone in their intense new relationship. Kelly shared a picture of him and Fox on his Instagram account on Tuesday for the first time, making the couple Instagram official.

In the black-and-white selfie, both 30-year-old Kelly and 34-year-old Fox are sticking out their tongues, with Fox showing off her toned stomach in a black bra top.

"Waited for eternity to find you again ... 🔪💫❤️🔪," he captioned the photo.

Fox and Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, met on the set of their upcoming movie, Midnight in the Switchgrass. In May, Fox split from her estranged husband, Brian Austin Green, with whom she shares three sons -- Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3.

Fox and Kelly recently gave their first joint interview together on Lala Kent and Randall Emmett's podcast, Give Them Lala ... With Randall. Fox talked to Emmett -- the director of Midnight in the Switchgrass -- about her and Kelly's instant connection.

"I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame," Fox said of the rapper. "Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended to a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we're actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away."

"I think the energy is so intense that it had to be paced, [we] would have exploded," she also said about the two shooting scenes together. "We had to take the time."

Watch the video below for more: