Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Make Red Carpet Debut at 2020 American Music Awards

These lovebirds are taking their romance public! Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly shined in the spotlight as they made their red carpet debut at this year's American Music Awards.

The cute couple -- who were first romantically linked back in June -- looked effortlessly chic and cool as they posed for photos on the carpet, outside the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Fox, who is set to present during the star-studded show, wowed in an emerald green asymmetrical one sleeve top with an a-line skirt by Azzi & Osta.

Meanwhile, Kelly -- who is among the night's impressive slate of performers -- rocked a white-on-white satiny ensemble that showed off the massive and intricate tattoo covering his torso. He paired the rock star outfit with some silver combat boots.

ABC via Getty Images

The couple sparked romance rumors in early June when they were first spotted holding hands and kissing after spending time together at Mr. Furley's Bar in Sherman Oaks, California.

The outing came shortly after it was announced that Fox had split from her husband Brian Austin Green after 10 years of marriage.

Soon after, Fox appeared opposite Kelly in the steamy music video for his single "Bloody Valentine," and the pair have been working together in Puerto Rico while filming their upcoming movie Midnight in the Switchgrass.

The 2020 American Music Awards kick off on Nov. 22 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.